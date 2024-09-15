Meet The Second Contestant to be Evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 8

In a surprising turn of events Shekhar Basha was evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 8 during the second week's elimination episode. The episode was filmed recently and insiders have confirmed this update.





Shekhar Basha and Bezawada Bebakka entered the Bigg Boss house together when the show began on September 1. However Bezawada Bebakka was eliminated in the first week and Shekhar Basha followed suit this week.





Before the weekend episode was filmed there were rumors that Prithviraj might be eliminated due to his lack of contribution to the show. Additionally Aditya Om's name was mentioned as he seemed unable to connect with the show's concept. Despite receiving a reasonable number of votes Shekhar Basha was the one eliminated.





The eviction of Shekhar Basha comes amid joyful news for him. He and his wife welcomed a baby boy on September 14 just two weeks after he entered the Bigg Boss house. Shekhar Basha who is already a father to a three-year-old daughter and a pet dog named Popeye had hoped to relaunch his entertainment career through Bigg Boss.





Week 2 Nominated Contestants





For the second week the nominated contestants included Shekhar Basha, Kirrak Seetha, Nainika, Vishnupriya, Aditya Om, Naga Manikanta, Nikhil Maliyakkal and Prithviraj. Among these Kirrak Seetha and Prithviraj were in the danger zone while Vishnupriya and Nikhil were leading with more votes.





Final Voting Percentages





- Nikhil: 25%

- Vishnupriya: 22%

- Naga Manikanta: 13%

- Nainika: 10%

- Shekhar Basha: 8%

- Aditya Om: 7%

- Kirrak Seetha: 7%

- Prithviraj: 7%





Where to Watch





You can catch Bigg Boss Telugu 8 on the Star Maa channel. Weekday episodes air from 9:30 PM and weekend episodes start at 9 PM. Additionally episodes and live streams are available on Disney+ Hotstar.