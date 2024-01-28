Bigg Boss Kannada 10 top 3 Finalists

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand finale has begun amid a lot of fanfare. After performances and a grand speech by host Kichcha Sudeep, one Finalists were shown the door.





As per sources in the know, Varthur Santosh was evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house in double elimination.





Now the final battle is between the top 4 contenders who managed to escape eviction. Sangeetha Sringeri, Vinay Gowda, Drone Prathap and Karthik Mahesh in the final race. Now, it remains to be seen which finalist among the four will clinch the winner's trophy.





For the unversed, Bigg Boss Kannada 10 winner will take home a swanky car and an electric scooter along with 50 lakh cash. Let's see which contestant will get lucky this season.

Stay tuned.