Bigg Boss OTT 3: Another female contestant gets evicted

Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues the intense drama this week as contestants’ fortune is decided during the weekend on Weekend Ka Vaar. The week saw tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani being evicted after losing to sana sultan by a narrow five votes. It was a point where housemates choose to save Sana Sultan instead of Munisha in what is seen as a significant moment in the show.This week, Munisha Khatwani was one of the nominees among others including Arman Malik, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul. She couldn’t collect enough vote support to keep her stay in the game.Surprisingly, she became another eviction in the history of Bigg Boss OTT 3 that has never been predicted by most people considering her strong presence within the house. Her departure is yet another twist in Bigg Boss OTT 3’s ever-changing dynamics which continue to shape itself through forming and breaking alliances while giving way for new rivalries every time. Who will face elimination next is something awaiting fans and the participants themselves as they all are eagerly waiting for weekend ka vaar.