Barroz: Guardian of Treasures OTT Release – Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Fantasy Thriller

Malayam film Barroz: Guardian of Treasures starring Mohanlala has finally hit the screens. The movie is directed by Mohanlal and it is a fantasy thriller. The film was released on December 25, 2024 during the Christmas season and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas.Amidst films release, fans are checking about the movies OTT deatils. As confirmed by the movie team, after its theatrical run, Barroz will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Set in 1663 AD in Goa, the film story follows Barroz (played by Mohanlal) who is a loyal servant guarding a hidden treasure for 400 years. Bound by an ancient curse, Barroz waits for the rightful heir to come and claim the treasure. His duty begins when a Portuguese king after performing a dark ritual entrusts Barroz with the task of protecting the treasure.Barroz is locked in a cellar only accompanied by a voodoo doll and his mission is to pass the keys to the treasure’s vault to the true heir of Da Gama. As a benevolent ghost Barroz now protects the treasure from evil forces hoping to break free from the curse. The big question is: Who is the rightful heir and will Barroz ever be freed from his eternal duty?The film features an ensemble cast including Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta and others. The movie is based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The screenplay was written by Kalavoor Ravikumar with Mark Kilian composing the original score. Santosh Sivan handled the cinematography while the editing was done by B. Ajithkumar.Fans eagerly awaiting the OTT release can look forward to watching this thrilling saga on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical success.