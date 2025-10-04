Awez Darbar’s Humble, Disciplined Lifestyle, Shaped by Mother, Shines in BB19

Awez Darbar, an Indian dancer, choreographer, and social media influencer from a renowned musical family—son of composer Ismail Darbar and Farzana—has had a life marked by challenges, heartbreaks, and personal growth. Despite the struggles he faced, Awez has emerged resilient, learning valuable lessons about balance, perseverance, and self-reliance. Though once disheartened by failed relationships and lost trust, he chose to walk his path alone, never giving up on life or his dreams.

Awez rose to prominence with his debut on the Bigg Boss 19 reality show, where his humble and disciplined upbringing, instilled by his mother Farzana, was evident to both viewers and housemates. Despite impressing many with his grounded personality, Awez was unexpectedly eliminated this weekend. He has, however, taken the experience in stride, looking forward to new beginnings and opportunities.

Exclusive Telephonic Excerpts:

How do you reflect on your journey inside and outside the BB 19 house?

“The experience was very good. I will never complain about why I joined Bigg Boss. It was a reality check about my own persona. Being inside the house was a fabulous experience. Emotionally, it takes you to a very high level; it’s truly a roller-coaster ride. I was able to handle it maturely, and I learned many life lessons that helped me improve my personality on another level.”

What lessons did you learn that help you grow stronger outside?

“You realize the value of family and friends, whom you miss dearly inside the house. Contestants often feel frustrated. You also understand the value of food. Outside, we often take it for granted, but inside, you learn not to waste it and appreciate the struggle of people who work hard to make ends meet. Honestly, I feel grateful for the reality check. Now, I can handle situations outside with more maturity. I’ve become a stronger human being. I’ve learned the importance of family, friends, and food—the main thing being food.”

Has your tolerance and patience improved?

“Definitely, my tolerance has increased many-fold. Inside, you face bad comments, arguments, and provocations. Initially, your patience is tested to the extreme. You learn how not to mirror negativity but gradually develop resilience. I am naturally sensitive, so sometimes I would get angry, but I also learned the importance of standing your ground and expressing your voice when needed.”

If you meet Amal outside, how would you react?

“Honestly, I think he is a good boy. I tried to build rapport with him over five weeks. He was sweet with me at times, but behind my back, he would speak badly. When I realized this, I took a stand. Later, I was shocked when he began abusing others openly.”

Do you regret being eliminated?

“I wished I had one more week to accomplish more. But such is life. My expectation was that people would see me for who I truly am. I never tried to act or pretend. I will always remain genuine. If someone challenges me, I will respond but always respectfully. I’ve been taught never to use abusive language, and I intend to maintain that. Expressing yourself and making someone understand and apologize is a powerful thing.”

What key observations did you make in BB 19?

“Honesty matters. Those who fight for no reason or spread negativity don’t realize it’s counterproductive. You must behave strongly, show empathy, and even a simple ‘sorry’ can positively transform a situation and elevate your character. Audiences should support authenticity over fake behavior.”

What have you learned from your mother, Farzana? How important is a mother in life?

“A mother’s presence is extremely important. She teaches everything, instills values, and shapes your behavior. I respect my elders deeply, such as Kunika Ma’am. I never argued with her because I was taught to honor and respect elders. These teachings guide your actions and decisions throughout life.”

Your thoughts on contestants who spoke rudely to Kunika Laal?

“I was surprised at the disrespect shown by some contestants. They stooped low to gain fame without realizing how it reflects on their character. It’s disheartening to see people forget values in pursuit of attention.”

Do you think these contestants were not taught life values by their parents?

“Parents certainly teach values and respect, but in the house, contestants sometimes forget them, thinking disrespect will gain more views or fame. Everyone has learned good values from their parents, but greed for fame can cloud judgment and lead to poor behavior.”

Awez Darbar’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 has reinforced his commitment to authenticity, empathy, patience, and respect. Despite challenges and conflicts, he continues to value lessons from life, his family, and experiences inside the BB house, preparing him for a future with maturity, balance, and integrity.