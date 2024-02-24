Avatar on Netflix: This one has nothing to do with the old one





After much anticipation, Netflix has finally released its live-action adaptation of the beloved series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans have eagerly awaited this rendition of the iconic animated show, which originally aired from 2005 to 2008. While opinions on Netflix's adaptation vary, it's generally considered a significant improvement over M. Night Shyamalan's widely panned 2010 film.Critics have offered mixed reviews of Avatar: The Last Airbender, labeling it as "good but not great" in Netflix's lineup. While praised for its talented lead trio (Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, and Ian Ousley) and impressive visuals, the series has faced criticism for its rushed storyline, narrative inconsistencies, and lackluster performances from supporting cast members.Despite critical reception, audience reactions paint a more favorable picture. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently holds a "rotten" score of 59%, based on 32 reviews, with expectations for this score to evolve as more reviews surface. However, the audience score stands at a solid 79%, based on over 100 ratings, indicating a more positive response from viewers. Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available for streaming on Netflix, allowing fans to judge for themselves.