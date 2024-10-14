Level Cross OTT Release Date Confirmed







Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharaf U Dheen's psychological thriller Level Cross, which was scheduled to release in theaters soon, is preparing itself for an OTT release. The Malayalam film directed by debutant Arfaz Ayub and released in theatres on 26 Jul 2024 has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since yesterday. The film is multilingual and will be released in five languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions. Thus, covering a wider audience base of many regions.Level Cross’s plot is more about Asif Ali, who is a railway gatekeeper Raghu’s chance encounter with a girl, played by Amala Paul, who changes his life in a rather strange manner. She surprises everyone by getting off the train in a deserted area where only Raghu is present. What follows is a gradual unfolding of a riveting story that examines the two worlds in which both the protagonists find themselves, and in the process, their lives in a more psychological way.The film has no lengthy cast and crew, but a strong one; Vishal Chandrashekhar gives an eerie background score, and Appu Prabhakar aids in creating the nerve-racking mood of the film as a cameraman. Level Cross has earned critical acclaim as far as direction, performances, and plot are concerned, so some additional excitement is building up before the OTT release of the film.As Level Cross will be available on Amazon Prime Video soon enough, the viewers can look forward to a cinematic experience as it takes them inside the heads of the complicated characters with some great acting and a lot of story.