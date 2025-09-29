Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar lock horns in ZEE5’s crime thriller Bhagwat

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform today announced its upcoming original film Bhagwat. Produced by Jio Studios, India’s leading content studio in association with Baweja Studios & Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, Bhagwat is a high stakes battle between truth and deception and an emotionally charged crime thriller inspired by true events premiering exclusively on the platform.

Starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles, Bhagwat follows the story of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (played by Arshad Warsi), who is drawn into what appears to be a routine missing woman’s case. However, the investigation soon spirals into a dark and disturbing web of deceit, secrets, and suspected trafficking. Amidst the unfolding chaos, a tender romance begins to take shape between Meera and Sameer (played by Jitendra Kumar), a professor. Their growing connection adds an unexpected layer of romance and vulnerability to the narrative, offering a striking contrast to the tension that drives the story forward.



Directed by Akshay Shere, Bhagwat brings together two powerhouse performers in a compelling face-off that promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Set against the haunting backdrop of Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, the film blends mystery, emotion, and drama to deliver a high-impact streaming experience.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 said, “At ZEE5, we are drawn to stories that linger; narratives that go beyond entertainment and leave an impact long after the screen goes dark. Bhagwat is a powerful reflection of this vision: a gripping thriller that’s as emotionally layered as it is suspenseful. Arshad Warsi brings remarkable depth and nuance to his character, while Jitendra Kumar breaks new ground in a compelling avatar that is sure to surprise the viewers. This collaboration with the makers brings together cinematic scale, bold storytelling, and transformative performances. With its distinct voice and creative ambition, Bhagwat emerges as one of our most compelling offerings of the year. Bringing it to ZEE5 underscores our commitment to curating stories that reaffirm the transformative power of cinema in the digital age."

Priyanka Chaudhary, COO & CFO, Jio Studios added, “At Jio Studios, we are committed to bringing powerful and deeply rooted stories from India to audiences, globally. Bhagwat embodies that mission — a taut, heartland thriller inspired by true events that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. Building on the overwhelming success of Mrs., this marks another exciting collaboration with ZEE5, and together with Baweja Studios, we are proud to deliver yet another film that pushes boundaries, which we believe will resonate with audiences and stay with them, long after the credits roll”

Producer Harman Baweja, Baweja Studios, said, "Our endeavor at Baweja Studios has always been to back stories that are bold, relevant, and emotionally compelling. 'Bhagwat' is a perfect example of this commitment. It’s not just a thriller—it’s a journey into the shadows of human nature, where love, deception, and justice collide. The film explores the grey areas of morality while delivering a nail-biting cinematic experience. Partnering with ZEE5 and Jio Studios has allowed us to bring this compelling drama to life, and we cannot wait for audiences to witness this gripping story."



Watch Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar’s face-off in Bhagwat — streaming soon, only on ZEE5

