Antony Varghese and Raj B Shetty's Kondal's OTT streaming details

The Malayalam action film Kondal starring Antony Varghese and Raj B Shetty is set to release on OTT platforms being opted for India’s favorite streaming site, Netflix. Viewers can stream the movie beginning October 14, 2024.Kondal was released on 13th September 2024 one of the major Kerala releases of which all came during the ten-day Onam festival, it was released on the same day as Tovin o Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam. So it is one month after the release of Kondal in theatres and now the maxi board is most likely on the way due to the consciousness condom quickly entering the market today.The film features Antony Varghese as the protagonist, Manuel, who is based in his town but has problems. With increasing problems, Emmanuel takes up employment at a port but instead of a fresh start things turn for the worse during the first day when petty scuffles lead to an all-out war with his colleagues. This is the central storyline of the action-filled film, showing what takes place around Emmanuel and all the changes through which he has to endure.Mohamed Al Mansoori’s sports drama movie, Kondal, is Raj B Shetty's second film in Malayalam. Azhar Shetty, who had made his debut in Turbo with Mammootty, has a pivotal character in the film and enhances the supporting cast. Apart from Varghese and Shetty, the movie has a stunning supporting cast of Gauthami Nair, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Jaya Kurup, Nandu Madhav, Faizah Mariam and others who bring their brilliance in the characters they were given. That being said, Anthony Varghese has worked on several interesting projects.He will be seen playing a boxer in an upcoming sports-action movie Daveed directed by Govind Vishnu. The cast of the film features Lijo Mol Jose of Jai Bhim fame, Saiju Kurup, and Vijayaraghavan in crucial grub. On the other hand, Raj B Shetty will appear in the film Kannada 45, with the famous superstar Shiva Rajkumar. The film is Arjun Janya’s directorial debut and features a strong cast that includes Upendra Rao and Jisshu Sengupta in meaty roles. Shetty is also busy with the Malayalam movie Rudhiram.