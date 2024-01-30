Ankita Lokhande's Heartfelt Note After Bigg Boss 17 Journey

In a touching note shared on her social media, actress Ankita Lokhande expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support throughout her Bigg Boss 17 journey. The actress took a trip down memory lane, sharing a clip from her debut television show, Pavitra Rishta, and discussing the label 'Rishton Wali Ladki' that she acquired during her stint on the reality show.The posted video encapsulated some of Ankita's most cherished moments from Bigg Boss 17, including both highs and lows, portraying the emotional rollercoaster she experienced on the show. In her caption, she emphasized that the love and support from her fans matter more to her than the outcome of winning or losing the show.Ankita Lokhande's note read: "Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi ‘Rishton Wali Ladki’ ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai."Expressing her gratitude, Ankita thanked her fans, known as #AnkuHolics, for standing by her through the ups and downs. She also acknowledged Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 17, and thanked the show's organizers for the special opportunity.Ankita's Bigg Boss 17 journey involved entering the house with her husband, Vicky Jain. Despite facing ups and downs during the show, the couple publicly declared their love for each other upon reuniting after Ankita's elimination. Ankita Lokhande was the second contestant to be eliminated on the finale night, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.The actress concluded her note by terming the Bigg Boss 17 journey as one to be remembered and cherished forever, extending her thanks to Salman Khan and the organizers for the unique opportunity.