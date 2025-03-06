Sky is the Limit for Mythology-based Content in India: Amish Tripathi
'I think mythology can be a powerful tool to reconnect Indians with their cultural heritage'
After the stupendous success of Legends of Ramayana, author Amish Tripathi is back with Warner Brothers Discovery’s original series, Legends of Shiva. The show, which premiered on March 3, takes viewers on an extraordinary journey across India, uncovering lesser-known facets of Lord Shiva.
Excerpts from an exclusive interview with Amish Tripathy
What is ‘Legends of Shiva’ all about?
What we are doing in this documentary, ‘Legends of Shiva’, is essentially the second season of the Legends series with Discovery Channel. The first season was ‘Legends of the Ramayana’, where we followed Lord Ram’s journey from Ayodhya to Lanka. In ‘Legends of Shiva’, we have shot at various temples, ashrams linked to Lord Shiva across the Indian subcontinent, interviewed people, and through that, explained different aspects of Lord Shiva. I am very proud of the documentary, I think it’s come out very well.
You recently mentioned that equality is rooted in our culture, could you elaborate on that?
When I say equality is rooted in our culture, I am not just talking about spiritual traditions. We have had queens who ruled in their own name, like Rani Prabhavati Gupta and Rani Rudrama Devi, who minted coins in their own name. Our oldest scriptures—the Rig Veda, have hymns written by women rishis, like Maharishikaa, Lopamudra, and Gargi.
In Shaivite traditions, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are role models for us. Their marriage rituals are still followed today. And then there’s Ardhanareshwara, where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati merged into each other. And that was done by Lord Shiva to teach a lesson to his devotee, Rishi Bhringi, who said that I will only worship Lord Shiva and not the Devi. And Lord Shiva essentially taught him a lesson that there is no differentiation between the masculine and the feminine.
I am not saying today’s India is perfect, but we have been independent for over 75 years now. We have no excuse to not revive our ancient culture, which did see men and women as equal.
You have done a lot of research on Shiva yourself. What were the biggest takeaways after you finished the show?
My love for Lord Shiva remained unchanged, but I discovered new aspects. Like this temple in Maharashtra where Hindus and Muslims worship Lord Shiva together— a beautiful symbol of inclusivity. We showcased this temple in the documentary. We also featured a temple in Tamil Nadu where the Ardhanareshwar form is the main deity. Seeing how different parts of India perceive Lord Shiva differently, yet with the same love, makes it even more beautiful.
How do you think Indians’ perception of mythology has evolved over the years?
I think Indians’ attachment to our traditions and stories has always been there, that’s why our culture is still alive. However, with our economic growth and rise in self-confidence, we are reviving an ancient tradition of reinterpreting old stories in new ways. This tradition was always there, if you read the works of Kalidasa, they would reinterpret old stories. We had forgotten this tradition for a few centuries, perhaps due to a lack of confidence, but it’s being revived now as we become more confident.
How do you think mythology can be used as a tool to reconnect Indians with their cultural heritage?
I think mythology can be a powerful tool to reconnect Indians with their cultural heritage. These ancient tales convey philosophical truths, like inclusivity between men, women, and transgenders. Unlike Western approaches, which tend to swing from one extreme to another, our traditions emphasise balance. Just because I worship the Devi, doesn’t mean I have to hate Lord Shiva. Our traditional stories and itihasa (history), can convey these philosophies, which is particularly important for modern times.
What do you attribute the growing interest in mythology and spiritual content among young Indians to?
I think the growing interest in mythology and spiritual content among young Indians is due to our rise in self-confidence and the realisation that Western philosophical answers aren’t working. Our ancient traditions have good answers, but they need to be explained in a modern way.
What was the research process like for ‘Legends of Shiva’?
Credit for the research on Legends of Shiva goes to the Warner Brothers Discovery team and Wide Angle Films, particularly directors—Sujata and Abhimanyu, and Sai, Discovery’s creative chief. They researched and wrote the script, while I provided feedback based on my own knowledge.
What’s your vision for the future of mythology based content in India?
I think the sky's the limit for mythology-based content in India. The issue has been the supply, not the demand. There’s always been a demand for such stories. The key is to spread a message of unity, of the nation coming together. As storytellers, we have a great privilege, and with that comes responsibility. Viewers give us their most precious thing—their time and attention. So, let’s do something positive with it. Spread a message of unity, patriotism, rootedness, inclusivity, and a marriage of traditions and liberalism. If we can do that, we have added something positive to the world.