Sky is the Limit for Mythology-based Content in India: Amish Tripathi

After the stupendous success of Legends of Ramayana, author Amish Tripathi is back with Warner Brothers Discovery’s original series, Legends of Shiva. The show, which premiered on March 3, takes viewers on an extraordinary journey across India, uncovering lesser-known facets of Lord Shiva.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview with Amish Tripathy

What is ‘Legends of Shiva’ all about?

What we are doing in this documentary, ‘Legends of Shiva’, is essentially the second season of the Legends series with Discovery Channel. The first season was ‘Legends of the Ramayana’, where we followed Lord Ram’s journey from Ayodhya to Lanka. In ‘Legends of Shiva’, we have shot at various temples, ashrams linked to Lord Shiva across the Indian subcontinent, interviewed people, and through that, explained different aspects of Lord Shiva. I am very proud of the documentary, I think it’s come out very well.

You recently mentioned that equality is rooted in our culture, could you elaborate on that?

When I say equality is rooted in our culture, I am not just talking about spiritual traditions. We have had queens who ruled in their own name, like Rani Prabhavati Gupta and Rani Rudrama Devi, who minted coins in their own name. Our oldest scriptures—the Rig Veda, have hymns written by women rishis, like Maharishikaa, Lopamudra, and Gargi.

In Shaivite traditions, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are role models for us. Their marriage rituals are still followed today. And then there’s Ardhanareshwara, where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati merged into each other. And that was done by Lord Shiva to teach a lesson to his devotee, Rishi Bhringi, who said that I will only worship Lord Shiva and not the Devi. And Lord Shiva essentially taught him a lesson that there is no differentiation between the masculine and the feminine.

I am not saying today’s India is perfect, but we have been independent for over 75 years now. We have no excuse to not revive our ancient culture, which did see men and women as equal.



