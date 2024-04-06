Aadujeevitham The GOAT Life OTT Release Date

Senior filmmaker Blessy's much-anticipated project, "Aadujeevitham," starring the versatile talent Prithviraj Sukumaran, is gearing up for its global release on March 28, 2024. As the excitement mounts, the cast and crew are all set to grace the grand audio launch event today (March 10) in Kochi. Adding to the buzz, recent reports reveal that the OTT and streaming rights of "Aadujeevitham" have been acquired for a staggering price.





According to the latest updates, Disney+ Hotstar, the leading OTT platform, has secured the online streaming rights for "Aadujeevitham," while the satellite rights have been snapped up by the prominent Malayalam television channel, Asianet. The announcement of these partnerships coincided with both platforms joining as digital and satellite partners for the Aadujeevitham audio launch event, further heightening anticipation for the film's release.





As per industry norms, "Aadujeevitham" is expected to premiere on OTT platforms after its theatrical run, which could span over a month or more. Given the ongoing discussions between the Kerala Films Producers Association and Film Exhibitors Union, there's a possibility that the Blessy directorial might enjoy an extended theatrical window of up to 42 days. Consequently, fans may have to wait until early May 2024 to catch the survival drama on OTT platforms.





With the stage set for a grand release, "Aadujeevitham" is poised to make a significant impact at the box office. Based on Benyamin’s acclaimed novel, the film is anticipated to secure over 450 screens in Kerala alone on its release day, including fan shows. Such widespread distribution hints at a potential global screen count surpassing 600, marking a monumental moment for both the filmmakers and eager audiences alike.