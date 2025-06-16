Amazon MX Player drops Thrilling Trailer of First Copy Featuring A Star-studded Cast!

Mumbai:Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free streaming service has unveiled the much-awaited trailer for First Copy, its upcoming series that revisits the passion, pulse, and power of cinema in the 1990s. The trailer offers a riveting look into a world where the hunger for stories ran as deep as the desire for stardom. Featuring Munawar Faruqui in his OTT debut as Arif, the piracy master mind, alongside Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad, First Copy will stream from 20 June on Amazon MX Player for free.



The trailer sets the tone for a layered, emotionally charged narrative, capturing the spirit of a time when the city’s love with cinema was reaching new heights. At the heart of the story is Arif, a spirited young man whose magnetic charm and street-smart instinct lead him to a world where film dreams are copied, consumed, and capitalized. But as ambition grows, so do the emotional costs. First Copy is set against a cultural landscape that reflects real issues of accessibility, nostalgia, and the value of original creation. In an age where digital consumption is reshaping entertainment, the series offers a reflection on why supporting legal, creator-first content matters more than ever.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player said, “First Copy is a powerful underdog story — about a dreamer chasing ambition and identity amidst the chaos of the fascinating '90s film world,” he said. “With Munawar Faruqui making his scripted series debut, the show brings a fresh, honest voice to an era when stories weren’t just entertainment — they were escape, connection, and hope”

Talking about the series and his character Arif, Munawar Faruqui shared, "First Copy is that underdog story and extremely special to me as it marks my acting debut in a series. Playing the role of Arif was an interesting challenge; he’s full of life, has his flaws, but is someone with big dreams. Growing up, films were a huge part of my world, and this story took me back to those days. It’s a mix of nostalgia, hustle, and emotion, and I’m excited for the audience to see this new side of me."

Krystle D’Souza, who essays the role of Mona, expressed, “Mona is a woman of various masks, she is regal, wounded, and unapologetically proud. For me, it was refreshing to portray a woman who refuses to disappear, even when the world tells her she’s past her prime. Her connection with Arif is about relevance, comfort, and maybe even redemption. First Copy gave me space to portray those quiet emotions between the lines, and that’s where Mona really lives.”



Shedding light on his character Mahesh Kumar, veteran actor Gulshan Grover added, “Playing Mahesh Kumar was like revisiting an era I’ve personally witnessed evolve. He’s commanding, calculating, and has built his world on influence and intimidation. He’s not here to please anyone, but to survive in a system he helped build. The series brings back the essence of 90s cinema, the drama, the chaos, and the emotional stakes. It’s not just about the film industry, but about human ambition, and that makes it universally gripping.”



“First Copy is a project close to our hearts, filled with nostalgia and meaningful storytelling. Collaborating with Amazon MX Player has been a wonderful experience — they connect with a wide audience and share our belief that entertainment should be free and accessible to all. This series is our tribute to the golden era of cinema, a time when every film felt like an event. We hope it brings back the charm of that era and reminds viewers of the powerful way stories connect us across generations.” says Farhan Zamma, Writer and Director of First Copy.



First Copy is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player from 20 June, for free available through its apps on mobile, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.