Anweshippin Kandethum OTT Release Date Confirmed

Tovino Thomas' latest outing, "Anweshippin Kandethum," hit theaters on February 9th and received mostly positive feedback from audiences. The film garnered praise for its gripping screenplay and Tovino's stellar performance.





Following its successful theatrical run, "Anweshippin Kandethum" is set to make its debut on OTT platforms less than a month after its theatrical release. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 8th.





Netflix announced the arrival of "Anweshippin Kandethum" on its platform in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.





Directed by Darwin Kuriakose in his directorial debut, "Anweshippin Kandethum" is an investigative crime thriller featuring Tovino Thomas, Aadhya Prasad, Vijayakumar, Siddique, Indrans, and other talented actors in pivotal roles. While inspired by real events in Kerala, the film incorporates fictional elements to craft an engaging narrative.





Tovino Thomas has been on a successful streak, delivering impactful performances year after year. Following his recent projects like "Thallumaala" in 2022 and "2018: Everyone is a Hero" in 2023, he has an exciting lineup for 2024.





In his upcoming film "Ajayante Randam Moshanam" (A.R.M.), directed by Jithin Laal, Tovino takes on a triple role in a fantasy-filled action drama. Additionally, he will star alongside Manju Warrier in "Munpe," directed by Saiju Sreedharan, promising a captivating fantasy love story.





Another intriguing project in Tovino's repertoire is "Nadikar," helmed by Lal Jr. and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film also features Soubin Shahir in a lead role, adding to the anticipation surrounding Tovino's diverse roles in the coming year.