Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Charm Fans on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

After a memorable premiere episode featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Prime Video’s Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, this week turns the spotlight on Bollywood’s favourite on-screen pair, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt aka Varia.

From classroom banter in Student of the Year to sharing advice as parents to candid confessions on the couch, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan bring their lovable chemistry and infectious energy to Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The duo looks back on their Bollywood beginnings, shares untold stories from over a decade of friendship, and lets loose with the kind of laughter only Kajol and Twinkle can spark, making this episode a perfect blend of adorable nostalgia and unfiltered fun!

Don’t miss Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, this Thursday only on Prime Video, streaming in over 240 countries and territories.