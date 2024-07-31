Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 promo underway







Bigg Boss Telugu which is a widely acclaimed reality TV show continues to captivate audiences across the region. Following the success of Season 7 known as Ulta Pulta where Pallavi Prashanth emerged as the winner, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming season 8.Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is set to air on Star Maa and will also be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar allowing fans to watch all the drama as it happens. The much-loved Telugu star Nagarjuna will return as the host continuing his successful association with the show.Meanwhile the buzz around the upcoming season intensified with the recently released logo. What's interesting is that the promo shoot is taking place today in Hyderabad with Nagarjuna. As per the inside reports from the sets the promo described as exceptionally exciting is expected to raise the bar for Season 8 increasing viewers' expectations. The release date of the promo is anticipated soon.Speculations about the contestants are also already making waves with several names circulating in the media. Potential participants include well-known personalities such as controversial actor Raj Tharun, anchor Vindhya, Vishnu Priya’s boyfriend Shiva, anchor Nikhil, YouTuber Banchik Bablu, actress Deepika, Shweta Naidu, TV actor Indraneil, comedian Saddam, comedian Yadamma Raju, actress Sana, renowned astrologer Venu Swamy and comedian Kirrak RP.This list has created considerable excitement among small screen fans about the Bigg Boss upcoming season 8. Meanwhile the exact start date of the show is not announced and rumors suggest that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 will kick off in the second week of August 2024.