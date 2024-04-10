Akhil Fan Demand Agent OTT release, Anil Sunkara responds

Actor Akhil Akkineni's Agent which released last year was such a disaster at the box office. The makers have given huge expectations on the film right from the day of its announcement? It got so messed up in between that. The shoot was even kept on hold for a few months and progressed later.







People who have watched this film in the theatres, have given poor feedback about the plot and went on to criticise the makers for agreeing to make this poorly executed plot into such a big budget film. At the same time, while Akhil was desperately struggling to bag a hit at the box office, choosing this kind of a plot seems to have been a very bad move from Akhil. The Akkineni lad even underwent a huge physical transformation for this film and worked really hard in the gym.





Many of his fans have been waiting for the film to be on OTT and have been repeatedly asking producer Anil Sunkara about the same . Well, finally, the Producer has replied to a question on social media and said. “I already informed you a couple of times. We sold the digital to B4U, and then to Sony. Hopefully, they will do it ASAP.”