aha OTT’s ‘Hometown’ web series to take viewers on a nostalgic ride this April 4

Hyderabad: There’s something magical about the place we call home—the streets we played in, the people who shaped us, and the memories that stay with us forever. This April 4, aha OTT brings audiences a heartwarming trip down memory lane with Hometown, an emotional and nostalgic web series that celebrates the beauty of growing up in a place filled with love, dreams, and cherished moments.

Directed by Srikanth Reddy Palle and featuring a stellar cast including Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi, Prajwal Yadma, Sairam, Anirudh, and Jyothi, Hometown is more than just a series—it’s a heartfelt ode to every small town and every big dream born within it.

The story follows Srikanth, a young man stepping into the world of filmmaking, as he looks back at the place that made him who he is. His journey unfolds through memories of first love, childhood friendships, and life’s many “firsts”—his first flight, his first heartbreak, and the first time he had to say goodbye. Each episode brings to life the bittersweet moments of growing up, the warmth of family bonds, and the irreplaceable feeling of belonging that only a hometown can offer.

Rajeev Kanakala shines as Prasad, a strict yet deeply caring father whose influence shapes Srikanth’s journey. Through its authentic storytelling and emotional depth, Hometown promises to strike a chord with anyone who has ever left home in search of dreams, only to find themselves longing for the place they left behind.

Produced by Naveen Medaram and Rajashekhar Medaram, the series boasts a talented production team, including cinematographer Devdeep Gandhi Kundu, music director Suresh Bobbili, and costume designer Sreedevi Tetali, ensuring a visually stunning and emotionally rich experience.

As nostalgia weaves its magic, Hometown invites viewers to relive their own cherished memories and rediscover the essence of hometown. Don't miss this heartfelt journey—streaming exclusively on aha OTT from April 4, 2025.