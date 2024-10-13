Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 Trailer Out

The aha OTT platform announced the much-awaited fourth season of Unstoppable with NBK on Saturday. The announcement came with an exciting first look and a 3D animated promo showcasing legendary actor and show host Nandamuri Balakrishna in a never-before-seen superhero role.





The event began with a moment of silence in tribute to Ratan Tata, followed by engaging discussions featuring prominent guests, including Allu Aravind (Director of aha), Anil Ravipudi (Film Director), Tejaswini Nandamuri (Creative Producer of Unstoppable), Ajit Thakur (Director of aha), Ravikant Sabnavis (CEO of aha), and Rajiv Chilaka (Founder of Green Gold Animation Pvt Ltd).





The guests celebrated Nandamuri Balakrishna's remarkable 50-year legacy in cinema and his innovative storytelling approach, recounting personal anecdotes that highlighted his influence and charisma. They noted how Balakrishna embodies the traits of a real-life superhero, connecting deeply with fans.





Tejaswini Nandamuri invited her father, Nandamuri Balakrishna, onto the stage to reveal the new season's promo. The trailer showcased villagers anxiously awaiting a superhero who can bring light into their lives. In a dramatic twist, Balakrishna bursts onto the scene as the superhero everyone needs, embodying strength and charisma. This culminates in a grand celebration referred to as "Balayya Panduga," where joy and unity reign supreme.





Attendees at the grand event enjoyed a sneak peek of the stunning sets and an exclusive first look at the season's promo, prominently featuring Balakrishna in his bold new role. The atmosphere was enhanced by captivating music composed by Jakes Bejoy for the animated promo.





Nandamuri Balakrishna said, "Many people have approached me to host various shows, but I did not agree and wouldn't have done this show if someone else had asked. I chose to do this show because Arvind garu asked me. The success of Unstoppable with NBK is a result of the entire team's hard work, and I believe that Season 4 will be much more interesting. It's amazing that this show is ranked 18th in the IMDb World Rankings. Many heroes, directors, and producers have appeared on this show, and its success is due to their contributions as well. They have answered even the most awkward questions patiently. Telugu audiences are open to new ideas, which is why this show has achieved such great success. Unstoppable has succeeded for three seasons, and Season 4 will be even more interesting."





Film Director Anil Ravipudi said, "Any show gains popularity after its episodes air, but only Nandamuri Balakrishna's shows become blockbusters with just the promo. If he can create goosebumps with an animated promo, it speaks volumes. The Aha team has created a special celebration called 'Balayya Pandaga,' which is unique. From the promo, we see Balayya garu is back with an interesting Unstoppable with NBK Season 4. I’m blessed to have worked with him in Bhagavanth Kesari and to have received two awards for it, for which I thank Balayya garu."





Film Producer and Director of Aha, Allu Aravind, said, "Two and a half years ago, we planned to start a talk show with Balayya garu, and now it's one of the biggest in the country. Aha is blessed to host such a popular show. We've had many exclusive guests, from popular stars to chief ministers, in the last three seasons, and you may be wondering who will feature in Season 4. Unstoppable Season 4 will be even more special with a unique guest lineup."





While addressing the media during the announcement of Unstoppable with NBK Season 4, Tejaswini Nandamuri said, "When Allu Arvind uncle approached us with the idea for the show, we wondered if it would suit his image. The only one confident about it was Nannagaru himself, who insisted it must be done. Now, according to IMDb, the show ranks 18th in the world and is one of India's most popular shows. The unique aspect of the show is Nannagaru, whose unseen side is revealed. What you've seen is just the trailer; expect many surprises, just like the unpredictable show Unstoppable with NBK."





Rajiv Chilaka, Founder of Green Gold Animation Pvt Ltd, noted the project's uniqueness and its significance for the studio. He said, "I was approached by the Aha team three weeks ago to create a 3D promo for Nandamuri Balakrishna. We were excited about the project, but completing it in such a short time was challenging. I'm glad we could deliver within the deadline and thank the Aha team for this opportunity."





Music composer Jakes Bejoy expressed his excitement about scoring the music for the animated promo, saying, "As a big fan of Nandamuri Balakrishna, I feel honored to contribute to this project. I also thank the Aha team for inviting me to be part of this exciting endeavor."





aha OTT has set a new milestone by introducing an anime promo for the fourth season of Unstoppable with NBK, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. This significant initiative marks the first time such a fusion has been seen in the entertainment industry, blending anime elements to create an exciting and fresh promotional experience. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, setting the stage for an exciting Season 4, which will be available exclusively on Aha OTT. Fans can anticipate a unique season filled with entertainment and surprises.