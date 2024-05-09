Adah Sharma's Bastar OTT Release Date Confirmed

In the wake of the controversial success of "The Kerala Story," which stirred debates and grossed over 240 crores despite criticism, the makers are back with another ambitious project, this time delving into the realm of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. Led by Adah Sharma, who reprises her role from the previous film, "Bastar: The Naxal Story" aims to shed light on the challenges faced by inhabitants of Naxalite-prone areas, particularly in Bastar.

However, the film's journey to the screen has been marred by setbacks and disappointments. Initially released in theaters in March, Bastar: The Naxal Story failed to replicate the success of its predecessor, falling short both critically and commercially. With lackluster performances, technical flaws, and a narrative that struggles to engage, the film garnered a meager 4 crores at the box office, signaling a significant departure from the blockbuster status of its predecessor.

Despite its shortcomings, the film is poised to premiere exclusively on Zee5 on May 17th, inviting audiences to delve into its exploration of socio-political themes amidst the backdrop of Naxalite insurgency. However, the question remains: is Bastar: The Naxal Story worth investing one's time and attention?