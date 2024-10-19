Adah Sharma shines in Reeta Sanyal, embraces diverse roles

Adah Sharma stars in the captivating pulp investigative dramedy "Reeta Sanyal," directed by Abhirup Ghosh, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In this series, Advocate Reeta Sanyal fights criminals—some bizarre, some terrifying—while trying to unmask her father's killer. Adah is busy promoting it and is very happy as this is her dream role.Before sitting for a chit-chat, she gushes, "I am playing my dream role, and it is every actor's dream role. When they watch the show, everyone will feel it’s so cool. My audience will enjoy watching me don different avatars. Bahut rulaya logon ko in 'Kerala Story.' Ab hassane ka samay aa gaya hai. Doing all comedy, action, etc.—it’s all in one."Exclusive Excerpts:Donning different roles [in disguise] in "Reeta Sanyal," in one of your avatars you resemble Vyjayanthimala [Bali]. Is she your favorite icon?"One of these roles in which I look like Vyjayanthimala [Bali]—actually, she was my dad’s favorite, and because of that, I would watch all her movies and dances. She completed all the movements while dancing. She is one actress—an all-in-one package. She used to manage to perform exuberantly in all genres. She looked so beautiful in all looks—be it Western, Indian village girl, Bharatnatyam, or a rich woman."Living different lives on screen [in disguise] and donning many avatars— which one did you like the most, and which character took the longest time to get ready?Pointing at one of the avatars on the poster—[South Indian disguise]—"where I put on a fat suit and had to wear a blouse, this took the longest time. We had to wear something that restricted our movements. Despite getting rashes all over, this is one of my favorites. Also, the Koli Bai role felt great. Actually, every day we played one of the characters, and I would feel this is my favorite—the Haryanvi reporter, the sexy waitress, the prostitute, the security guard, and the lawyer. It’s like the entire filmography in just one show."Donning the role of a lawyer, how was your experience?"Technically, I have never played a lawyer before, but again, this character is larger than life in pulp fiction. Of course, the court scenes are real, but it's in the world of 'Reeta Sanyal,' which features larger-than-life villains—there's a villain called Acid Anna and Magnet Meena. They were all cool people on the show."How perfect is your legal knowledge in real life?"In real life, I am an actor. On reel, I hope I am perfect, and the audience will decide. In real life, we read our legal contracts, etc., but personally, I can’t claim to be perfect regarding legal stuff."How would you describe your Bollywood journey?"I got to experience all sorts of emotions. I think you are the best actor if you can display a range of emotions to the best of your abilities. When you play a range of emotions, sometimes you go through all those even in your real life, and it helps you refresh those moments again, incorporating them into your reel character. My whole journey has been a roller coaster ride that has helped me delve deep into my real emotional journey."You are hardworking. Is that the reason for your successful survival in the industry?"Everyone is hardworking in the industry. I am fortunate to receive love from the audience, which propelled me to reach that stardom. I am thankful for that. I have not seen anyone who is not hardworking. Bahut mehnati aur talented hai sabhi log."Could you elaborate on all your future projects?"Right now, I am busy shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film. I have a Telugu film on my plate, but we are figuring out dates at the moment. I cannot reveal much about this Tollywood film—let the makers make an announcement first, and only then can I talk about it. My plan is to manage being in five places at the same time. I have always wanted to do Pan-Indian films. And presently, it’s all about 'Reeta Sanyal.'"Adah Sharma - The Nature Lover says: "I love to stand and stare at the squirrels and birds. I find and make time for them. That's my part-time act."Adah Sharma loves to enjoy being in and around nature. Her favorite poet may be the nature poet—William Wordsworth. Refreshing her childhood memories with one of his poems that she heard from her grandma, she now has a changed version of his lines: “My grandmother is an English teacher; she used to read William Wordsworth’s poetry—‘What’s this life, if full of care? We have no time to stand and stare!’ I try not to apply these lines to my life because I want to stand and stare so my life is full of care, and I have a lot of time to stand and stare. Yes, I am busy, but I make time to stand and stare. I love to stare at the squirrels and birds. I find and make time for them. That's my part-time act."