Action Comedy Heads of State Premieres On Prime Video

The action-comedy film Heads of State, starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, started premiering on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.



This Prime Video original requires a subscription to watch, but viewers can access it for free by signing up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial. Additionally, young adults aged 18–24 can get a six-month free trial and a discounted rate afterward.



The film features a variety of action sequences, from dramatic fights on Air Force One to high-speed chases and skirmishes with various adversaries.

As per some action comedy lovers, it is a must-watch for fans of political satire and buddy comedies looking for a fun, adrenaline-fueled experience. Heads of State is a high-energy ride that delivers on its promise of action and comedy, a critic mentioned.

