Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date Confirmed





The Malayalam film industry witnessed a stellar start to 2024 with the release of "Abraham Ozler," a psychological medical crime thriller that not only marked its place as the first hit of the year but also secured a position as Jayaram's highest-grossing film to date. Directed and co-produced by Midhun Manuel Thomas, with Dr. Randheer Krishnan as the writer, "Abraham Ozler" is now gearing up for its digital premiere on an OTT platform.The film, originally scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2023, and later rescheduled to January 11, 2024, garnered attention for its intense narrative, strong performances, and Midhun's musical score. The plot revolves around ACP Abraham Ozler, played by Jayaram, a seasoned cop delving into a serial killing case that unfolds the complexities of both his personal and professional life.Despite receiving mixed reviews for its predictable plot and generic thriller elements, the film triumphed at the box office, showcasing Jayaram's prowess in a gripping role. The cast, including Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Senthil Krishna, and the cameo appearance of Mammootty, contributed to the overall success of "Abraham Ozler."The film's success at the box office has fueled anticipation among fans for its OTT release. According to industry buzz, "Abraham Ozler" is expected to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video around February 9. While an official confirmation is awaited, this tentative release date has fans eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the psychological thriller from the comfort of their homes.The four-week window between theatrical release and OTT premiere, typical for Malayalam films, aligns with the expected digital release timeline for "Abraham Ozler." As audiences gear up for another exciting cinematic experience, the film's success on the big screen is set to continue its impact in the digital realm. Stay tuned for official updates as the release date approaches, and fans can relish in the suspenseful world of "Abraham Ozler" on their preferred OTT platform.