Aamis: A must watch film on OTT platform

In the vast landscape of Indian cinema, often dominated by the towering presence of Bollywood and the Southern film industries, there exists a lesser-known gem that has been garnering attention for its unique narrative and bold storytelling. We're delving into the world of "Aamis" , an Assamese film that has been making waves since its release.





Directed by Bhaskar Hazarika, "Aamis" captured the imagination of audiences, with its intrigue further heightened by the association of acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. But what lies at the heart of this cinematic marvel?





The plot of "Aamis" revolves around Nirmali, a discontented doctor, and Sumon, a Ph.D. student with a fascination for exotic meats. Their seemingly innocent bond over their shared love for food takes a dark and twisted turn when Sumon's obsession veers towards unconventional culinary experiences. As the two indulge in consuming human flesh, Nirmali's desires escalate, pushing Sumon to commit heinous acts to satiate her cravings. However, their clandestine activities eventually come to light, resulting in societal condemnation and branding them as cannibals.





While "Aamis" may not be without its flaws, such as perceived shortcomings in production value and acting prowess, it shines brightly in its character development. The intricacies of the protagonists' journey and their descent into moral ambiguity offer a gripping narrative that keeps audiences hooked from start to finish. Additionally, the film's unexpected twists, though occasionally predictable, add depth to the storytelling, elevating it beyond mere shock value.





For those looking to explore Indian cinema beyond the mainstream offerings, "Aamis" presents an intriguing starting point. Its exploration of taboo subjects and willingness to push the boundaries of conventional storytelling make it a cinematic experience worth delving into. As Assamese cinema continues to carve its niche on the cinematic landscape, "Aamis" stands as a testament to the potential and promise of regional cinema in India.