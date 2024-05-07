Must-Watch OTT Releases in May 2024





OTT platforms offer a variety of shows and movies every month, catering to different tastes and preferences. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there's something for everyone, even this month. Here are some must-watch releases for May 2024:1. The Idea Of You (Amazon Prime) - May 2, 2024Anne Hathaway stars in this romantic drama based on Robinne Lee's best-selling book. Follow Solène Marchand's unexpected romance with a younger musician during a trip to Coachella.2. Yodha (Amazon Prime) - May 15, 2024Sidharth Malhotra leads this high-octane action movie as Arun Katyal, a commanding officer on a thrilling rescue mission. With adrenaline-pumping sequences, this film promises an exciting watch.3. Panchayat Season 3 (Amazon Prime) - May 28, 2024Jitendra Kumar returns in this popular series, depicting the struggles of an engineering graduate working as a Gram Panchayat secretary in a remote village. With its engaging storyline, this season is highly anticipated.4. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix) - Already StreamingDirected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this period drama set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle promises an epic tale of love, power, and revenge. Featuring a stellar cast, including Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala, this series is a visual treat.5. Manjummel Boys (Disney+ Hotstar) - Already StreamingBased on a real-life incident, this Malayalam survival movie follows a group of friends on vacation in Kodaikanal. With its gripping narrative and stellar performances, it's a must-watch for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts.6. Aavesham (Amazon Prime Video) - Tentative Date: May 17, 2024This Malayalam action comedy follows three teens entangled in a brawl in Bangalore. Directed by Jithu Madhavan and starring Fahadh Faasil, this film promises tension, humor, and unexpected twists.7. Rathnam (Amazon Prime Video) - May 2024Directed by Hari, this action-packed film follows Rathnam as he fights for justice in Vellore. Starring Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar, it's a thrilling ride filled with drama and suspense.8. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Disney+Hotstar) - May 10, 2024Based on a true story, this Malayalam movie follows Najeeb Muhammed's struggles in Saudi Arabia. With stellar performances and a gripping storyline, it's a must-watch for its powerful portrayal of human resilience.These must-watch releases offer something for everyone, from gripping action to heartwarming dramas. Make sure to add them to your watchlist this May!