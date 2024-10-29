A Horror Lover's Guide To 6 Haunting Audio Series and Movies This Halloween Season

As Halloween approaches and the anticipation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grows, Manjulika is set to make a chilling comeback. While we await Rooh Baba's new antics to rescue everyone from her clutches, we've curated a list of spine-tingling audio series and movies to satisfy your horror cravings. Whether you prefer listening or watching, this collection of spooky tales is sure to keep you up at night. From haunting narratives to terrifying visuals, these stories will take you on a terrifying journey through the darkest corners of human imagination. So, grab your blankets, turn off the lights, and prepare to be chilled to the bone.





TO LISTEN





Kaali Awaazein

Platform: Audible

Inspired by ghost stories, supernatural sightings and strange phenomena reported from the most haunted places across India, Kaali Awaazein is a psychological thriller narrated by Amitabh Bachchan. Each episode is a new chilling story of the horrors from the corners of the country. The immersive 3D sound experience makes the whispers, the swooshes of the wind and the ghostly emptiness of haunted places more real than ever. Friendly warning - Listen to it with the lights on or it’ll haunt you for many nights to come!





Bhoot Kaal with Neelesh Misra, Season 2

Platform: Audible

Bhoot Kaal, created and narrated by the talented Neelesh Misra, is a chilling 20-episode horror series that will send chills down one’s spine. Each episode delves into horror tales from the darkest corners of India. Prepare to be terrified as you encounter cursed apartments, haunted deserts, and chilling stories of demonic possessions. These chilling narratives, brought to life by Misra's captivating storytelling, will have you questioning the unseen forces that may be lurking in the shadows.





Shraapit

Platform: Audible

For centuries, the Shah family has been haunted by a terrifying curse. Every member of the family had their life claimed by a vengeful spirit. The last surviving members of the Shah family gather to sell their ancestral estate - a house with blood-stained walls and terror lurking behind every door. Immerse yourself in the chilling atmosphere created by the audio experience and powerful narration by phenomenal artists like Ashwini Kalsekar and Sudhanshu Pandey. Hear the creaking of the old house, the whispers in the wind, and the terrifying screams of the victims. Tune in to find out if the Shah family will escape the clutches of the vengeful spirit, or will they succumb to the same gruesome end that has claimed their ancestors.





TO WATCH





Shaitaan

Platform: Netflix

A family's tranquil weekend getaway takes a terrifying turn when an enigmatic stranger, Vanraj (R. Madhavan), enters their lives. Vanraj's persistent presence and strange requests make Jyoti (Jyothika), Kabir's wife, uneasy. When Kabir (Ajay Devgn) confronts Vanraj, the situation escalates dramatically. Vanraj, using dark magic, possesses their teenage daughter, Jhanvi, leaving her at the mercy of his sinister commands. Now, Kabir, Jyoti, and their family must face their worst fears to save Jhanvi and uncover the truth behind Vanraj's motives. The once peaceful farmhouse becomes the devil’s battleground, as the family fights to free their daughter from the stranger's control.





Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Platform: Netflix

For nearly two decades, the abandoned Thakur mansion has been terrorized by the vengeful ghost of Manjulika. When Reet, a young woman believed to have died in an accident, returns to her family home, she seeks the help of her friend, Ruhan. As the village priests mistake Ruhan for an exorcist sent by Reet's ghost, chaos ensues. Reet, hiding in Manjulika's former room, inadvertently awakens the vengeful spirit, setting off a hilarious chain of events involving mistaken identities, family drama, and supernatural encounters. Will they be able to outsmart the ghost and unravel the mystery behind Reet's disappearance?





Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The people of Chanderi are relieved when the mysterious Stree disappears. But their relief is short-lived as a new terror creeps into the shadows. A headless figure, known as Sarkatta, begins to terrorize the women of Chanderi. A whisper from the mysterious woman who once aided Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) hints that he needs to get involved. With his loyal friend by his side, Vicky ventures into the haunted house where Stree used to live and where Sarkatta is buried. Will Vicky be the knight in shining armour for his town again or will he fall prey to the spirit? Only one way to find out - fire up your device, dim the lights and binge away!



