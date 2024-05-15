Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd Pre-wedding event Date, Venue, Guest List

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, among the wealthiest individuals in India, are renowned for their extravagant celebrations marking every significant occasion. Recently, the couple hosted the pre-wedding festivities of their youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3.Now, according to reports circulating, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are gearing up to host a second pre-wedding extravaganza for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from May 28 to 30. This time, the Ambani family plans to set sail on a luxurious cruise ship off the coast of South France for the celebration. The cruise is anticipated to depart from Italy and conclude its journey in Southern France. It's speculated that approximately 800 guests will be invited to partake in this grand affair. Moreover, a dedicated team of 600 staff members onboard will ensure the utmost comfort and hospitality for the guests, attending to their every need from accommodation to gastronomic delights.The cruise voyage, commencing from Italy on May 28, will cover a substantial distance of 2365 nautical miles (equivalent to 4380 kilometers).The anticipated guest list for this second pre-wedding festivity hosted by the Ambani family reportedly includes luminaries such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. Additionally, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, close friends of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, are expected to grace the occasion.Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are sparing no effort to ensure that their son Anant Ambani's special day is nothing short of spectacular. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are scheduled to tie the knot on July 12, marking another milestone in the Ambani family's celebrations.