5 Must-Watch British Crime Dramas Streaming on BBC Player on Prime Video Channels This October

British countryside or urban towns have always made for the best background when it comes to the crime genre in entertainment. From binge-worthy police procedurals, crime thrillers, funny crime-solving characters and mysteries, British crime shows in a masterful format provide audiences with character-driven storylines with enough time to develop and seep in. Leading the charge are the BBC crime shows that continue to captivate viewers with their slow-burning narratives that delve into the psychological complexities of crime, giving audiences the ultimate time watching the thrilling shows.

And if you are captivated by crime dramas that blur the lines between good and evil, gripping mysteries that unravel in unexpected ways, BBC Player on Prime Video Channels offers a curated selection of British crime shows renowned for their atmospheric tension, complex characters, and thrilling narratives. Many have inspired Indian adaptations, such as Luther, reimagined as Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Criminal Justice.













Blue Lights: Experience the intense trials of three rookie police officers navigating the tough streets of Northern Ireland. In true British crime drama fashion, the show combines taut, nerve-shredding suspense with a deep emotional core, giving viewers a profound understanding of the high-stakes world these rookie officers navigate. It's not just about solving cases; it's about survival, making this series an intense and unvarnished look at the complexities of modern justice. Gritty, realistic, and emotionally charged, Blue Lights cements itself as a powerful entry into the BBC's crime catalogue.















Sister Boniface Mysteries (Seasons 1 & 3): Meet Sister Boniface, the 1960s nun with a Vespa and a knack for solving crimes that baffle the local police. The series blends the charm of a period drama with the sharp wit of a classic whodunit. Sister Boniface's unconventional approach to crime-solving and her forensic brilliance make this series a quintessential British delight. The show's combination of humour, mystery, and impeccable craftsmanship makes it a standout in the genre, ensuring it appeals to fans of lighter mysteries and classic crime narratives.