35 Chinna Katha Kaadu: OTT streaming details

OTT
Bhavana Sharma
29 Sep 2024 10:29 AM GMT
Nivetha Thomas’ recent movie 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu has received good appreciation for its moving story line but failed to live up Box Office Expectations. True to the reviews of the film, a number of spectators still shunned the theatres of the showcased film.

But, there is something fans who missed the theatrical release can now look out for. 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu will release on the Aha app for streaming on October 2 as previously announced except for a slight postponement from its initial scheduled September 27 release.

Brought to you by Rana Daggubati this film depicts a heart wrecking tale of a boy who loves maths but finds it difficult as a school boy acheedo which stars Nivetha Thomas as the mother who stands next to the child filling all the voids then finds it useful for making him achieve all of that in his life.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India 
Bhavana Sharma
