OTT Platform Rejects Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Sequel; Know Why

Director Tharun Bhascker’s Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi sequel has been grabbing headlines ever since the director officially confirmed that Sai Sushanth will not be part of the movie due to personal reasons.



The film is produced by Srujan Yarabolu, who stated that a top OTT platform rejected the digital rights for Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat. The producer explained that they were told the platform had no available slots, which is why they were not purchasing the rights. He further lamented that if it had been a big-budget production, the streamer would have likely acquired the film regardless of scheduling.



The producer's statement has gone viral on social media, with netizens commenting that the streaming platform missed a golden opportunity.



Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel. The film is scheduled for release in late 2026.

