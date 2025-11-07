OTT Deals Are More Of A Necessity Than A Choice, Says D Suresh Babu

With global streaming giant Netflix setting up a sprawling 41,000 sq. ft. office in Hyderabad, Tollywood seems to be getting closer to the digital powerhouse. “It’s a great move that such a world-renowned digital platform is setting up its base here, and we truly welcome them,” says veteran producer D Suresh Babu. “However, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will start taking more Telugu films since Netflix has always been very selective in its approach,” he adds.



Suresh Babu feels Netflix’s presence will help the company understand the Telugu market better. “Their team will now be able to closely observe what’s happening in the Telugu film industry, and that will give them a deeper understanding of our content and audience,” he explains.



He also reveals that the billion-dollar company plans to expand to Chennai and other cities soon. “They might like to expand their footprint across different cities for administrative and procurement convenience. Definitely, Telugu and South Indian movies are making their mark globally, and Netflix is increasingly showing interest in stories with universal appeal,” he notes.



Netflix’s recent lineup of Telugu films includes OG, Hit 3, Kingdom, the tragic love story Thandel, and the gripping courtroom drama Court, among others. “Sometimes they bet on star-studded action films, and at other times on content-driven projects — but they’re always keen on refreshing and innovative storytelling, which has kept them ahead in the game,” he remarks.



Having collaborated with both Netflix and Amazon Prime, Suresh Babu appreciates their professionalism. “I’ve had the best of experiences with both platforms. They’re disciplined, adhere to timelines, and expect the same commitment from production houses. In fact, I’m currently producing an Amazon Original series with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, but I can’t reveal more about it right now,” he shares.



The producer firmly believes that OTT partnerships have become vital for the Telugu film industry. “Without OTT deals, many Telugu films would struggle to recover their massive budgets. In some cases, OTT revenue can contribute up to 40 percent or more of a film’s total returns. Their collaboration has become inevitable for our industry,” he points out.



Speaking about Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s experiment of releasing Sitare Zameen Par directly on YouTube, Suresh Babu says, “He tried something different, and we should appreciate that. YouTube has its own loyal audience and continues to be a strong platform that earns lakhs for content creators every month. From stage plays to television, and now to mobile screens — entertainment has evolved dramatically over the decades.”



On the issue of OTT platforms insisting on including box-office numbers in their agreements — a clause that many producers find difficult to predict — he offers a pragmatic take. “Films are a business, and everyone wants to play it safe. Just as producers try to safeguard their investments, digital players also have their own safety nets. We simply have to find a mutual path and move forward,” he concludes.