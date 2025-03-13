OtaaL Drops Debut EP, Showcasing Punjabi Rap's Future
The 17-year-old rapper blends traditional Punjabi sounds with modern trap influences in his highly anticipated debut EP, No Remorse
OtaaL, a 17-year-old Punjabi rapper, has made a striking debut in the music world with his EP No Remorse, a powerful display of lyrical depth and unique sound fusion. Known for his hit singles like "Saun Di Jhadi" and "Tareek," OtaaL brings a fresh perspective to the Punjabi rap scene by merging traditional elements with modern rap and trap influences. His age contrasts with the maturity of his songwriting, as he explores complex themes such as resilience, emotional struggles, and intricate relationships.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
