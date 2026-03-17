Oscars Remember Kota, Saroja, Dharmendra, Manoj

Hyderabad: Late veteran actors Kota Srinivasa Rao, B. Saroja Devi, Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar were remembered in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the 98th Academy Awards, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognising their contribution to Indian cinema.

However, the omission of the legendary Dharmendra’s name from the televised montage drew criticism, with his wife and actress Hema Malini calling it “a shame.” The ‘Sholay’ star’s name, however, was included in the extended ‘In Memoriam’ list published on the Academy’s official website.

The annual segment honours notable film personalities from across the world who passed away in the previous year.

“It is an enviable honour, and Kota Srinivasa Rao truly deserves it,” said director S.V. Krishna Reddy, who collaborated with the actor in several films including ‘Rajendrudu Gajendrudu’, ‘Mayalodu’, ‘Vinodam’, ‘Yamaleela’, and ‘Ahvanam’.

Saroja Devi, the legendary South Indian actress, was widely regarded as the “first female superstar” of Kannada cinema. She acted in more than 200 films across seven decades in South Indian languages. She also achieved the rare distinction of playing the lead heroine in 161 consecutive films over 29 years. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

Saroja took off in Telugu movies with ‘Panduranga Mahatyam’ and went on to win hearts in several movies including ‘Jagadeka Veerunui Katha’, ‘Shakuntala’, ‘Dhana Veera Soora Karna’ among others.