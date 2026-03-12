Oscars Boost Security Measures Amid FBI Warnings About Iranian Drone Attacks

The upcoming 98th Academy Awards ceremony will have tighter security compared to last year due to an FBI alert regarding potential drone attacks from Iran targeting California. Oscars producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan confirmed in a press conference on March 11th that they aim to ensure safety for all attendees and fans. Kapoor stated, “We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration.”



“This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody coming to this show, witnessing it, or even just a fan standing outside the barricades, to feel safe, protected, and welcome. It’s our job as the producing team to make sure that message is conveyed,” he added. However, the producers did not directly address the alleged FBI warning.



Multiple sources report that the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a serious alert to California authorities about potential retaliatory drone attacks by Iran. This comes amid ongoing tensions following a joint military operation, “Operation Epic Fury,” conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran.



The FBI alert reads:



“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States, specifically targeting unspecified locations in California, in the event the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran. We have no additional information on the timing, method, targets, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”



The conflict, which began at the end of February, shows no signs of abating. Day by day, tensions in the Middle East are escalating. Meanwhile, U.S. authorities remain concerned that Iran may retaliate.



The Oscars are scheduled to take place on March 15th, 2026, with Conan O'Brien returning as host for the second consecutive year.



This article was written by Yoga Adithya, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.

