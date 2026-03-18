Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: The 8 Best-Dressed Actors of the Night

At the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre featured a mix of "old Hollywood" glamour and modern, subverted silhouettes. Here are eight actors who stood out as the best dressed:



Priyanka Chopra The global icon was a vision in white in a custom Dior strapless gown from the Spring 2026 couture collection. The look featured a fitted corset bodice, a dramatic thigh-high slit, and an explosion of ostrich feathers along the hem. She completed the ensemble with a statement diamond necklace from Bvlgari and sleek, straight hair.





Emma Stone Nominated for 'Bugonia', Stone wore an ethereal, square-neck white shimmering gown with cap sleeves by Louis Vuitton. The hand-embroidered empire-cut design required over 600 hours of handwork and was paired with Repossi earrings.









Michael B. Jordan The 'Sinners' star arrived in a custom Louis Vuitton all-black ensemble. His look featured a militaristic jacket with gold-rimmed buttons and a custom brooch worn uniquely at the back of the jacket.z









Nicole Kidman Kidman chose a custom Chanel powder-pink silk crepe gown. The bodycon design included a sculpted peplum and a gradient feather effect on the skirt in shades of nude and apricot, complemented by vintage Omega jewelry.













Timothee Chalamet Making a bold statement, Chalamet wore an all-white Givenchy suit designed by Sarah Burton. The double-breasted look was paired with rounded-toe boots and black sunglasses.









Anne Hathaway. Hathaway turned heads in a strapless Valentino Couture gown featuring a floral tapestry design and a floor-length train. She accessorized with a belted silk detail, elbow-length gloves, and Bulgari diamonds.









Jacob Elordi The 'Frankenstein' nominee wore a custom three-piece Bottega Veneta tuxedo in grain de poudre. He subverted the classic look with Zeno lace-up patent-leather oxfords and Cartier Panthere jewelry.









Kate Hudson Hudson arrived in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive jade green bustier gown from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The dress featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and was paired with a Garatti necklace showcasing a 16-carat fancy_green diamond.























