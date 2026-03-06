Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Joins Robert Downey Jr as Presenter

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra has been making India proud with ever-growing global presence, and how! Days after headlining the international film 'The Bluff', Priyanka on Friday was announced as one of the presenters for this year's Oscars ceremony. Expressing happiness over this honour, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared this exciting update with her fans and followers. "The 2026 Academy Awards," she simply captioned the post.

The update has surely left her fans, friends, family, and members of the Indian and Hollywood film fraternity elated. "Congratulations!! you are our hero," renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan commented. Hrithik Roshan reacted to PeeCee's post with a like. "Super proud," a netizen commented. In addition to Priyanka, the newly announced presenters include Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Will Arnett, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Raj Kapoor, the show's executive producer and showrunner, and Katy Mullan, an executive producer, announced the group as the third official round of presenters to join the upcoming ceremony, as per Variety. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldana.



Although Mescal and Infiniti are not individually nominated for their respective appearances in "Hamnet" and "One Battle After Another," both films have been recognized by the Academy; "Hamnet" received eight nominations and "One Battle After Another" received 13. The 98th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.