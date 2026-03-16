Oscars 2026: Kota Srinivasa Rao Name Mentioned 'In Memoriam Segment'

Kota Srinivasa Rao was one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. His demise created a void in the cinema space, and he is irreplaceable. However, here is some news to rejoice for all the fans of Kota and Telugu cinema. During the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, Kota was remembered.

In the “In Memoriam segment,” the Academy paid tribute to Kota Srinivas Rao. It is their annual ritual to pay tribute to several legendary figures from Hollywood and across the globe. However, a select group of celebrities made this list, and Kota was among them. Along with Kota Srinivasa Rao, we also have other celebrities from Indian cinema in the list, who passed away in the last one year.

Apart from Kota Srinivasa Rao, Indian film personalities like Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, and B. Saroja Devi were also given tributes on this occasion. Hollywood stars like Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Catherine O’Hara, and Diane Keaton, among others, were also remembered during the occasion.

Kota Srinivas Rao was born on July 10, 1942, beginning his career as a bank employee. He acted in more than 700 films across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

He served as an MLA from Vijayawada East constituency from 1999 to 2004, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party.