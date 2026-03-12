Oscar Nominees in Main Categories

Los Angeles: Here are the nominees in key categories for the 98th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.



Vampire period horror film "Sinners" shattered the all-time record for nominations with 16, followed by "One Battle After Another" with 13.

"Frankenstein," "Marty Supreme" and "Sentimental Value" tied with nine nominations each.

- Best picture -



"Bugonia"



"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

- Best director -



Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"



Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Chloe Zhao, "Hamnet"

- Best actor -



Timothee Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"



Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

- Best actress -



Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"



Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

- Best supporting actor -



Benicio Del Toro, "One Battle After Another"



Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Sentimental Value"

- Best supporting actress -



Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"



Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

- Best international feature film -



"The Secret Agent" (Brazil)



"It Was Just an Accident" (France)

"Sentimental Value" (Norway)

"Sirat" (Spain)

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Tunisia)

- Best animated feature -



"Arco"



"Elio"

"Kpop Demon Hunters"

"Little Amelie or the Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

- Best documentary feature -



"The Alabama Solution"



"Come See Me In The Good Light"

"Cutting Through Rocks"

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin"

"The Perfect Neighbor"

- Films with eight or more nominations -



"Sinners" - 16



"One Battle After Another" - 13

"Frankenstein" - 9

"Marty Supreme" - 9

"Sentimental Value" - 9

"Hamnet" - 8