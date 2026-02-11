Oscar Academy Tweaks Nomination Screening Rules

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that it will discontinue post-nomination screenings for Oscar-nominated films, citing a sharp decline in member attendance. The decision will come into effect from the 2026 Oscars.



According to the Academy, attendance at these screenings has dropped significantly over the past two years, with an average of just five members showing up per screening. This decline has been evident since the launch of the members-only Academy Screening Room seven years ago, which allows voters to watch eligible films from home. In a statement, the Academy said, “Moving forward, as turnout for our post-nomination screenings has been incredibly small over the last few years, we will not rescreen these films.”



The move has drawn criticism from some Academy members, who argue that it undermines films designed for the big-screen experience. They point to large-scale productions such as Frankenstein and Avatar: Fire and Ash, saying their cinematic impact is significantly reduced when viewed on television or smaller screens.



For the 2026 Oscars, the Academy has reiterated that members must watch all nominated films in a category in order to be eligible to vote in the final round. Viewing will be tracked through the Academy Screening Room app.



Final voting will open on February 26 and close on March 5, with the awards ceremony scheduled to air live on March 15. Other notable changes for the 2026 edition include the introduction of a new Achievement in Casting award and updated guidelines addressing the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

