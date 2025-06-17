The Curiosity You Carry Will Keep The Spark Alive

What was the idea behind creating a live version of your album “Vari”?

The idea behind creating a live version of “Vaari” was to bring the music to life in a concert format. Since the original album features over 30 artists, we had to adapt it to a six-piece band for live performances. We loved the sound so much that we decided to record and film it. We selected seven songs from the 12-track album and performed them live at Shibravyi in Bangalore with a multi-camera and audio setup. The result was beautiful, and the label was excited about it. We have titled it “Vari—The Live Sessions,” capturing the energy and joy of performing this music live.

What is it that inspired your unique blend of Carnatic music with global genres?

Carnatic music is my foundational discipline, my alphabet. It’s helped me understand and appreciate any kind of music. As a curious learner, I have always wanted to experiment with things beyond traditional Carnatic repertoire, like harmonies and multiple melodies. With over 30 years of training and my parents being musicians, this system has been my guiding light. I have been transcribing notations, understanding different cultures of music, and it’s still guiding me today. Carnatic music is part of my being, helping me expand my brain and be open to possibilities, where the meeting of two worlds happens for me.

How was it working with Grammy-winning bassist Michael League on your live album?

Working with Michael League was a phenomenal experience. He’s not just an incredible musician, but also a dear friend. Our journey began with the album “Vaari,” where we came together to blend different cultures of music. Michael's energy, curiosity, and excitement are inspiring, and his interest in various traditional styles of music, like Carnatic music, is baffling. We share the same curiosity, and it's been a joy working with him. His approach to music and his spark for learning are qualities I see in many legendary artists, and it's what keeps the creative journey alive.

Can you elaborate on your innovative ‘Carnatic Scat Singing’ technique?

Carnatic Scat Singing is a technique I've developed by combining the concept of scatting from jazz music with the improvisational elements of Indian classical music. In jazz, scatting involves singing non-lyrical syllables to emulate instrumental sounds, while in Carnatic music, we have swara kalpana and sargam singing. I started implementing the solfege system into jazz improvisation, relating melodic lines to the tonic or home pitch. For example, I might sing "Basagamapa mamagappa nisa, nisa nisa, nipamapa" while improvising. This technique allows me to explore new sounds and blend different musical traditions.

What's the most memorable experience you have had while performing live globally?

The most memorable experience for me has been performing with my heroes, like Victor Wooten, Bobby McFerrin, John McLaughlin, and Herbie Hancock. It's been incredible to meet and work with these legendary artists who genuinely appreciate my efforts and experiments with music. Victor Wooten even reached out to me after watching a video of mine on YouTube, where I sang a full train solo of Giant Steps using Indian sargam. These experiences have been truly fulfilling, and it's heartening to see artists supporting and appreciating each other. It's about the community, being together, and celebrating art.

What upcoming projects or collaborations can fans look forward to from you?

Apart from the "Vaari Live Sessions" album releasing on June 20th, I have a few exciting projects lined up. We're planning to take the live project on the road to different places around the world. I'm also part of an opera project called Mahabharata, a contemporary classical format production in Sanskrit, written by Italian composer Riccardo Nova. It's a fascinating blend of Indian culture and European classical music. I'll be performing with this project in Italy soon. After that, I'll be touring with a French jazz trio, Yves and Clion, performing at festivals in France.

Tell us about your ‘Jaathre’ song from ‘Vari’

"Jaathre" is a non-lyrical composition from my album "Vari", featuring voice instrumental elements. I'm particularly fond of this piece because it's woven around the beautiful Carnatic Raga Himavati. It fills me with pride to see my music culture being presented in formats that transcend boundaries, blending with other classical musical backgrounds to create a new sound.

What do your parents think about your musical journey and the impact of digital platforms on your career?

My parents, both Carnatic musicians themselves, have been very supportive of my journey. They've seen me evolve and explore different styles, and they've learned alongside me. Initially, they might have been confused, but they've come to understand that I'm trying to find my own voice in a different way. They appreciate the impact of digital platforms, which have made it easier for artists to present themselves. However, they also acknowledge the challenge of standing out in a sea of information. My parents know that this field requires a lot of effort, and they've been great supporters throughout my journey.