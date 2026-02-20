Only Family And Close Friends To Attend Vijay-Rashmika Nuptials

Bringing months of speculation to an end, February 26 seems to be confirmed as the date of the much-talked-of Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding — the bride-to-be has responded to a congratulatory message from this writer with a ‘Thank you’ and a smiling emoji.

Here are some other details that have been unearthed:

So far, no one from the Telugu or Hindi film industries has been invited for the wedding. The very private event at Udaipur will be attended by only family and close friends.

The security arrangements are super-tight and multi-tiered. Guests have been asked not to use their cell phones at the wedding venue.

The couple will host receptions at both Hyderabad and Mumbai for their friends in the two film industries.

After the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika are planning to take a short break from work, though, given that Rashmika’s diary is choc-a-block with assignments, she will need to get back in front of the camera at the soonest.