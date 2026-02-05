Online Harassment Against Actresses Going Overboard, Says Hemanth Madhukar

Telugu actor Eesha Rebba, who was last seen in Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, has taken a firm stand against online harassment following a disturbing incident on social media. The actor recently approached the Banjara Hills Police Station and filed a formal complaint, alleging that an individual operating a meme or social media account posted a sexually explicit, obscene, and defamatory comment on a public platform.



Reacting to the incident, director Hemanth Madhukar strongly condemned the abuse and called for stricter action against online harassment. “Actresses are increasingly being forced to fight against online abuse. The language being used is disturbing and derogatory, and it clearly amounts to mental harassment,” he said. “Such content not only attacks a woman’s dignity but also causes severe emotional distress and public humiliation.”



He pointed out that Eesha Rebba’s case is not an isolated one. Earlier, actress Anasuya Bharadwaj had lodged a complaint against 42 individuals, including film producers, journalists, television channels, and social media influencers. She accused them of online abuse, criminal intimidation, defamation, and circulating morphed and AI-generated sexually explicit content. Anasuya had stated that her images and videos were manipulated using AI tools and circulated across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and X without her consent.



“This misuse of artificial intelligence has only added to the woes of actresses and must be dealt with strictly, without any leniency,” Hemanth Madhukar asserted. He also recalled actress Anupama Parameswaran’s complaint, in which she revealed that she and her family were targeted in a malicious online campaign. “An Instagram account circulated false and extremely inappropriate content about her, even tagging her friends and co-actors. Some people on social media are clearly going overboard, attempting to damage the hard-earned reputation of actresses,” he added.



The growing toxicity has also driven some stars to distance themselves from social media. Earlier, actress Anushka Shetty announced a brief hiatus from social platforms, stating that she wanted to reconnect with the real world. “Trading blue light for candlelight… stepping away from social media for a bit to reconnect to the world beyond scrolling,” she wrote in a note that struck a chord with many.



Summing up the issue, Hemanth Madhukar said, “Actors are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with negative comments and relentless trolling. Social media, which once felt empowering, is slowly turning toxic and harmful, pushing many artists to step away for their own mental well-being.”

