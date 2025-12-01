One/4 Trailer Drops: Venkatesh Peddapalem Sets the Tone for a Gripping Crime Thriller

One/4, an action-packed crime drama starring Venkatesh Peddapalem, Aparna Mallik and Heena Soni, unveiled its trailer ahead of its December 12th release. Directed by Baahubali associate Palani K under the Tejas Gunjal Films and Rohit Gunjal Films banners, the film explores a crime story built around the idea of a slip of the tongue.

Speaking at the trailer launch, hero Venkatesh Peddapalem expressed gratitude to the producers and shared his excitement about the project. He highlighted the strong performances by the cast, Subhash’s “next-level” music, and Sagar Master’s choreography. Praising Palani’s style, he said, “Not a single frame will be boring. He has directed it in Rajamouli garu’s style.”

Director Palani K thanked the team for believing in his vision. He commended the music, choreography and editing team, urging audiences to watch the film in theatres on December 12.

Producers Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal and Rohit Ramdas Gunjal said the film marks the fulfilment of a long-held dream and praised the cast and crew for their dedication. They encouraged audiences to enjoy the film with their families.

Lead actresses Aparna Mallik and Heena Soni also thanked the makers for the opportunity and expressed confidence in the film’s reception, noting the positive response to its music. Choreographer Sagar Veluru called the project a memorable journey and applauded the team’s support and performances. One/4 releases worldwide on December 12th.