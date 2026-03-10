One Piece Returns With Season 2 on Netflix

The live-action adaptation of One Piece has returned with its highly anticipated second season, which premiered globally on Netflix on March 10. All eight episodes of the new season were released simultaneously, allowing fans worldwide to binge the entire series.

It has been nearly two and a half years since the show first surprised audiences by successfully adapting Eiichiro Oda’s globally popular manga into a live-action format. When the first season debuted in August 2023, it received strong praise from critics and fans and quickly climbed to the top of Netflix’s global charts in 93 countries.

For fans who prefer the theatrical experience, the first two episodes of Season 2 are also being screened in select theatres across the United States, Canada and Japan, with special fan screenings taking place in around 200 theatres beginning at 6 pm local time.

Season 2 follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they finally enter the Grand Line, encountering new allies and formidable enemies while uncovering the secrets of the powerful organisation known as Baroque Works. The storyline adapts several arcs from the Arabasta Saga of Oda’s manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island.

The original manga, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, remains one of the best-selling comic series in history, with more than 600 million copies in circulation worldwide as of March 2026. Its global popularity has helped establish One Piece as one of the most successful franchises in modern pop culture.

In a statement about the new season, Oda teased a larger scale and more ambitious storytelling: “All the conventions that were established in Season One will be shattered. A parade of Devil Fruit users, a race of giants never seen before, hard-hitting action and stunning VFX await viewers.”

Season 2 runs for a total of 481 minutes and includes the following episodes: The Beginning and the End, Good Whale Hunting, Whiskey Business, Big Trouble in Little Garden, Wax On, Wax Off, Nami Dearest, Reindeer Shames, and Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom.

The returning cast includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

One of the most anticipated additions this season is fan-favorite character Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover. Other new characters include Crocodile (Mr. 0), portrayed by Joe Manganiello, and Nico Robin (Miss All Sunday), played by Charithra Chandran. Additional cast members include David Dastmalchian, Callum Kerr, Katey Sagal, Mark Harelik and Xolo Maridueña.

A notable storyline moment involves the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger revealing to Monkey D. Garp that he has a child, a plot point that connects to the character of Portgas D. Ace and plays a major role in the broader narrative.

Behind the scenes, co-showrunner Matt Owens stepped down in March due to health reasons, leaving Joe Tracz to complete post-production. Tracz previously worked on the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Filming for the second season began on June 24, 2024, in Cape Town, South Africa, and concluded on December 25. Eiichiro Oda also visited the set during production and gave his approval to the adaptation.

Early reactions from the Los Angeles premiere have been positive, with viewers praising the improved fight choreography and visual effects, particularly the depiction of Devil Fruit powers. The audience reportedly responded with strong applause and laughter during the screening.

Season 1 of the series entered the Top 10 in 93 countries and ranked number one in 46 of them following its release. It currently holds an 86 percent critic score and a 95 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. With the Straw Hat Pirates now sailing the Grand Line, all eight episodes of Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy.