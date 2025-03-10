One Piece Chapter 1143 release date announced

Fans are in for an exciting ride as much awaited One Piece Chapter 1143 release date has been confirmed.

As the Elbaph Arc unfolds, the stage has been set for powerful action with Loki and Holy Knights beginning their moves.

The next chapter of the thrilling series is set to release in the next two weeks.

The long-going manga is set to release on Monday, March 24, 2025 at midnight in Japan as per the Japan Standard Time, after a two week break, according to the official website of the MANGA Plus.

The latest chapter of the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

The release time for other regions will differ depending on the region's time zone it is set to release.



Timezone Local release time

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 10 AM, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Monday, March 24, 2025

Australia Central Time: 1:30 AM, Monday, March 24, 2025

The fans are expecting some insights on Loki's Ragnir, which is likely to reveal that it is a weapon whose power lies in the Devil Fruit.

In the meantime, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji are likely to attempt to take on Loki, but will be easily defeated, raising tension for what is to follow. As the chapter ends, the World Government's plan to kidnap Elbaph's children will be revealed at Figarland Shamrock at Mariejois .