One Of My Most Special Movies”, Powerhouse Ranveer Singh as Varun Srivastav’s masterpiece Lootera returns to theatres

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of his generation, and his filmography is a testament to his versatility and talent. Today, one of his most critically acclaimed films, Lootera, has been re-released in theaters, giving audiences another chance to experience his outstanding performance.





Lootera, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is a poignant love story set in the 1950s. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Varun Shrivastava, a charming and vulnerable conman, is widely regarded as one of his best works. His nuanced and empathetic performance earned him widespread critical acclaim.





Ranveer Singh's dedication to his craft and his ability to immerse himself in his characters have made him a favorite among audiences and critics alike. His passion for acting is evident in every project he takes on, and Lootera is no exception. As he posted on his social media, "LOOTERA' - one of my most special movies, is re-releasing in theatres today," it's clear that this film holds a special place in his heart.



