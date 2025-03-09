One of a kind: Nag Ashwin heaps praise on Nani

Acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin recently heaped praise on actor Nani, calling him "one of a kind" for his relentless dedication to cinema.



Speaking at an event promoting Court: State Vs Nobody, Ashwin highlighted Nani’s incredible work ethic. "In the last decade, I managed to direct two films and produce one, while Nani has completed over 20 films and introduced several young directors and actors," he said.

"Without any industry backing or legacy, he has carved a niche for himself purely on talent. That’s a remarkable achievement."

Nag Ashwin and Nani share a strong professional bond, having worked together on Yevade Subramanyam, which marked Ashwin’s directorial debut. The film, known for its deep message on self-discovery, was partially shot at the Everest Base Camp. "Being a good actor or producer is one thing, but Nani has mastered both roles effortlessly. That’s truly commendable," Ashwin added, extending his best wishes to the team of Court.



On the work front, Ashwin is gearing up to begin filming the sequel to his magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD in April. The first schedule will focus on Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, with other major stars set to join the shoot later this year.