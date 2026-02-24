‘One Battle After Another’ Named Best Film by Vancouver Film Critics Circle

P.T. Anderson’s epic black-comedy action drama One Battle After Another has been named Best Film of 2025 by the Vancouver Film Critics Circle, further strengthening its position as a major awards-season contender.

Widely regarded as a sharp political satire, the film explores political polarization in America and offers an indirect critique of extremism on both sides of the ideological spectrum. Backed by compelling performances and Anderson’s distinctive direction and screenplay, the film earlier won six awards at the BAFTA Awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

Despite underperforming at the box office, the film has sparked intense discussion across international film circles and developed a strong fan base among audiences and critics alike.

At the Vancouver Film Critics Circle, the film reportedly received more than seven nominations, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay. Acting nominations were secured by Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead category, along with supporting cast members Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.

Sean Penn went on to win Best Supporting Actor (Male) for his portrayal of the menacing Steven J. Lockjaw.

Among other winners, filmmaker Ryan Coogler received Best Director and Best Screenplay for his vampire thriller Sinners. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie.

With major wins at both the BAFTAs and the Vancouver Film Critics Circle, One Battle After Another appears poised to be a strong contender at this year’s Academy Awards.

