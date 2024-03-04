On Women's Day, revisit Rabindranath Tagore's feminist tale Chokher Bali

In 1903, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wrote 'Chokher Bali' and since then this story about a young and beautiful widow Binodini's search for fulfilment has been adapted many times for theatre and cinema. This timeless Zee Theatre teleplay shows how Binodini, feeling suffocated by the restrictions placed on her by society, develops a relationship with Mahendra, a married man who had rejected her earlier. What follows is calumny, heartbreak, and disillusion and also course correction that takes Binodini down a new and enlightened path.

Directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay, the period drama stars Parno Mitra, Chandon Roy Sanyal, Vijay Verma, Paromita Chatterjee and Chitrangada. When: 8th March Where: Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active



