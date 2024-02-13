On Valentine's Day, a profusion of soulful love stories awaits you

Hyderabad: Indian theatre is replete with stirring love stories about heartbreak, loss, angst, tenderness, and joy. This Valentine's Day, you can feast upon a sumptuous spread of five such tales that celebrate love in all its splendour. Take your pick from a spectrum of vivid emotions and savour enjoyable comedies, soulful slice-of-life stories as well as majestic extravaganzas filled with poetry and music.

An overview:

Internal Affairs

This contemporary story is about a one-night stand between two young colleagues Sid and Rhea which then leads to unexpected complications at the workplace and home. This encounter triggers memories of past relationships, regrets and conflicts as the protagonists deal with professional challenges as well as personal dilemmas within their respective family units. The play explores the grey area where personal chemistry leads to passion sans commitment and asks if an affair can ever just be a fleeting memory with no consequences. Directed by Adhaar Khurana, this Zee Theatre teleplay stars Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shikha Talsania. Watch it on ZEE5.

Daag - O - Hijab

"Tumhara dil mere dil ke barabar ho nahin sakta, vo shisha ho nahin sakta ye patthar ho nahin sakta," wrote Daagh Dehlvi evocatively about the complicated affairs of the heart. Zee Theatre's 'Daag - O - Hijab' revisits the eventful life of this stalwart of Urdu poetry and his forbidden love for the courtesan Munni Bai against the wishes of Nawab Haidar Ali Khan of Rampur. What follows is a narrative about clashing loyalties and the intensity and tragedy of unrequited passion. Starring actor Shahbaz Khan, in the titular character, the teleplay celebrates Daagh's poetry while revealing some lesser-known aspects of his life. Directed by Satyendra Chauhan, it also stars Payal Goga Kapoor, Sufi Sayyad, Hemant Soni, Satyendra Chauhan, Dipti Rajvanshi and Mithilesh Chaturvedi. Watch it on Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active.

Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical

This theatrical adaptation of K Asif's dazzling 1960 epic, revisits the love story of Prince Salim and the royal courtesan Anarkali. Set in the Mughal era, the story is very contemporary in its exploration of class divides, the clash between duty and passion and youthful rebellion against social mores. This is why this well-travelled musical has gathered acclaim wherever in the world it has been staged. With lavish production values, scintillating choreography, and ornate costumes, this visual spectacle is at the core, a tragic love story that continues to win over audiences across generations. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play stars Nissar Khan, Sonal Jha, Priyanka Barve/Neha Sargam, Syed Shahab Ali/Dhanveer Singh, Rajesh Jais, Tareeq Ahmed Khan Palvi Jaswal, Pratibha Singh Baghel and Chirag Garg. Watch this Shapoorji Pallonji production at NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai.

Sir Sir Sarla

What happens when forbidden love cannot be wished away into oblivion? Buried under layers of denial, will it burst into life years later to demand an explanation? These are some of the questions that Makarand Deshpande’s ‘Sir Sir Sarla' explores as it tells the story of Professor Palekar and the love that his student Sarla harbours for him. The professor is unable to reciprocate this feeling and steers Sarla towards a loveless marriage. This leads to a lifetime of regret and unhappiness for both. His student Phanidhar who had feelings for Sarla also has dormant resentment and all these repressed feelings come to the surface when the three meet after many years. Filmed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and directed for stage by Makrand Deshpande, the Zee Theatre teleplay also stars Aahana Kumra with Sanjay Dadhich and Anjum Sharma. Watch it on Dish TV Rangmanch Active, D2H Rangmanch Active and Airtel Spotlight.

Panchi Aise Aate Hain

This adaptation of playwright Vijay Tendulkar's famous Marathi play 'Ashi Pakhare Yeti' tells the story of a typical traditional family where a daughter's only purpose in life is to get married. Into this household, walks in Arun, a free-spirited traveller who befriends Saru, a young girl straining against her family's restrictive notions about gender. She has also faced multiple rejections from prospective grooms and is being constantly pressured by her family to try harder to appear more marriageable. How Arun helps Saru to find her voice and her power and what happens next makes this Zee Theatre teleplay a compelling watch. Directed by Ishan Trivedi, the teleplay stars Ratan Rajput, Amol Parasher, Deepak Qazir, Vibha Chibber, Sandeep Dhabale and Vinnay Vishwaa. Watch it at Tata Play Theatre.